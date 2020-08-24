Live Tropical Storm Tracker: See Latest Paths, Max Winds for Marco and Laura

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to approach the Louisiana shore Monday afternoon, still threatening potentially deadly storm surges after it weakened from a hurricane overnight. Then it moves toward Texas.

Laura, meanwhile, began moving over Cuba late Sunday afternoon after killing at least 11 in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. It is following a path forecast to take it to the same part of the U.S. coast as Marco by midweek.

Track both tropical storms live above and get the latest details here.