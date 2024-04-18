Brrrr! Chill settles over NYC area — when temps will rebound

Spring, we hardly knew ye.

The 70s and 80s from early this week feel like a distant memory as we close out the work week. Thursday began with temperatures in the 40s and the chill won’t budge until we get to the weekend.

Stuck between high pressure to our north and low pressure to our south, we are contending with a brisk east-northeasterly wind coming off the Atlantic. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 40s and this onshore breeze keeps today's temperatures around that mark.

The east wind is causing a warm front to stall just west of the area, which leaves us entrenched in low clouds and drizzle.

This all adds up to a damp, chilly, raw kind of day that feels more like late November than mid-April. So put on the warm jacket Thursday and hope it has a hood. Or, better yet, bring a small umbrella along with you.

Thankfully, we aren’t stuck with the dreary weather forever. A cold front will come through on Friday, dry us out, and shift our winds to the west. We'll be seeing sunshine again by the weekend.