U.S. & World

Declassified Intelligence Report Shows Pentagon Received 366 New UFO Sightings
-
Japan Eyes Release of Fukushima Plant Water This Summer
Japan has revised the timing of a planned release to the sea of treated radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima nuclear plant to “around spring or summer”
-
Metal Detector to Be Installed at Virginia School Where 6-Year-Old Shot Teacher
When students return to the Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot a first-grade teacher, the campus will be outfitted with a metal detector.
-
Qdoba One-Ups Chipotle by Saying You Can Order Viral Cheesesteak Quesadilla at Its Stores Now
After Chipotle said it would be adding the viral quesadilla to its menu in March, Qdoba said, “Why wait?”
-
UAE Sparks Backlash After Appointing Oil Company Chief to Lead UN Climate Talks COP28The United Arab Emirates has named a veteran technocrat who both leads Abu Dhabi’s state-run oil company and oversees its renewable energy efforts to be the president of the upcoming United Nations cl...