U.S. & World

UFO 56 mins ago

Declassified Intelligence Report Shows Pentagon Received 366 New UFO Sightings

About half of the unidentified flying objects appeared to be balloons or drones, while the rest could not be explained and “appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance ca...

