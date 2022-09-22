How to Watch NBC New York Live Events on Peacock and Roku

You can now watch the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around the Tri-State on the NBC New York News channel on streaming platforms.
The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the News 4 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.
Here's how to see NBC New York News on Peacock:
- First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.
- Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.
- Scroll through the channels to NBC New York News.
Here's how to see NBC New York News on Roku:
• Turn on your Roku device
• Use one of the following access points:
> Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR
> Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 123 and select Live TV