How to Watch NBC New York Live Events on Peacock and Roku

You can now watch the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around the Tri-State on the NBC New York News channel on streaming platforms.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the News 4 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

Here's how to see NBC New York News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC New York News.

Here's how to see NBC New York News on Roku:

• Turn on your Roku device

• Use one of the following access points:

> Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR

> Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 123 and select Live TV