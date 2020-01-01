Barneys New York Closes for Good After Months-Long Liquidation
Officials Target Electrocution as NJ’s Leading Bald Eagle KillerWildlife authorities and utility officials have been taking aim at one of the leading killers of bald eagles in New Jersey — electrocution on power lines. There is growing concern about protecting the...
School Board Member Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Won’t Resign
A school board member in Connecticut who was accused of sexually assaulting a teen is resisting calls to resign from his post
Driver Hits, Kills 26-Year-Old Man in Brooklyn: PoliceA driver hit and killed a 26-year-old man in Brooklyn before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said. The driver hit the man on 19th Avenue, near 86th Street, in Bath Beach around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, ...
B. Smith, Restaurateur and Lifestyle Maven, Dies at Age 70Restaurateur and lifestyle maven B. Smith has passed away at age 70, her husband said. Smith, whose full name was Barbara Elaine Smith, died of complications from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease...