Man dies in custody at Rikers — becoming the fifth death in four months

What to Know A man died in custody while at Rikers Monday night, becoming the fifth detainee to die in custody at the notorious jail complex, the NYC Department of Correction said on Tuesday.

According to NYC DOC, while staff members were conducting a tour at the George R. Vierno Center at around 9:18 p.m., they noticed that an individual became "visibly ill" and declared a medical emergency. Although staff provided lifesaving measures, he couldn't be saved.

This is the fifth incarcerated person to die in city jails in just the last six weeks. Less than four months into the year -- and the death toll at rikers is already close to surpassing last year's total.

A man died in custody while at Rikers Monday night, becoming the fifth detainee to die in custody at the notorious jail complex, the NYC Department of Correction said on Tuesday.

According to NYC DOC, while staff members were conducting a tour at the George R. Vierno Center at around 9:18 p.m., they noticed that an individual became "visibly ill" and declared a medical emergency. Although staff provided lifesaving measures, he couldn't be saved.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This is the fifth incarcerated person to die in city jails in just the last six weeks. Less than four months into the year -- and the death toll at rikers is already close to surpassing last year's total.

"The department is mourning the loss of someone in our care who passed away on the evening of March 31. We share our condolences with his loved ones and will investigate every aspect of this tragedy," said Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie in a written statement.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Queens Defenders and Legal Aid Society are demanding an investigation into the man's death.

“His untimely death, just one day after his 27th birthday, makes this tragedy all the more devastating and demands an immediate, swift, and independent investigation," the organizations said. "This needless loss of a young life underscores the urgent need for the immediate appointment of an independent body, such as a receivership, to take over the City’s jail system."

Last year, a federal judge alerted local authorities of the possibility of appointing a federal receiver to oversee the operations of Rikers Island. The move, which is not a federal takeover of the city jail, would be a response to the constant problems reported with Rikers, which houses 6,000 inmates on an island in the East River in the Bronx.