Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport announces lineup for 2025

The Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport has announced its lineup for 2025 and it includes The Killers, Weezer, and Hozier.
This year, the festival will be held at Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28.
The lineup includes:
- Saturday:
- The Killers
- Weezer
- DJO
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Last Dinner Party
- Inhaler
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Wild Rivers
- Hollow Coves
- Dipsea Flower
- Sunday:
- Hozier
- Vampire Weekend
- The Backseat Lovers
- Remi Wolf
- Chelsea Cutler
- Alex Warren
- Gigi Perez
- Brenn!
- Vundabar
- Happy Landing
Presale tickets are available on Thursday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Prices will increase at 11 a.m. when the public sale begins.