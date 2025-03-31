NYPD

Is this your furball? NYPD on the hunt for dog's owner after East River rescue

Until the owner comes forward, the little pooch is being taken care of at Animal Care Centers of NYC

By NBC New York Staff

The search is on for the owner of a small dog rescued over the weekend from the East River.

The NYPD shared details of the rescue on social media, hoping someone might recognize the dog and come forward.

Apparently, the dog found its way into the East River on Sunday morning and needed an assist from the police department's Harbor Unit.

The NYPD posted a photo of the pup, visibly wet and wrapped in a large blanket. The dog, they said, was in some "ruff waters."

The department has not been able to locate the dog's owner. She has since been handed off to the care of Animal Care Centers of NYC.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the pooch to give a call to 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

