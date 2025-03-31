Is this your furball? NYPD on the hunt for dog's owner after East River rescue

The search is on for the owner of a small dog rescued over the weekend from the East River.

The NYPD shared details of the rescue on social media, hoping someone might recognize the dog and come forward.

Apparently, the dog found its way into the East River on Sunday morning and needed an assist from the police department's Harbor Unit.

This morning, officers from the @NYPDSpecialops Harbor Unit rescued this little pup from the ‘ruff waters’ of the East River! They ensured she was safe, wrapped her in a warm blanket, and thanks to their quick actions, she can look forward to happier days! pic.twitter.com/H9wMobyyVW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 30, 2025

The NYPD posted a photo of the pup, visibly wet and wrapped in a large blanket. The dog, they said, was in some "ruff waters."

The department has not been able to locate the dog's owner. She has since been handed off to the care of Animal Care Centers of NYC.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the pooch to give a call to 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).