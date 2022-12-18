Sports
basketball 10 mins ago

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis Comes Up Just Shy of Pete Maravich's 53-Year Scoring Record

Despite scoring 22 points, Antoine Davis and Detroit Mercy were denied breaking Pistol Pete’s record and advancing in the Horizon League tournament.

Sports
Olympics 18 hours ago

War, Anger Cloud Ukrainian Athletes' Path to Paris Olympics

NFL 18 hours ago

NFL's Kamara, Lammons Plead Not Guilty in Vegas Assault Case

NFL 19 hours ago

Panthers Founder, Former Owner Jerry Richardson Dies at 86

New York Giants
NFL Jan 31

Confused Empire State Building Goes Green for Eagles, Inciting Existential Crisis in NYC

New York Giants Jan 22

Hurts, Eagles Pound Giants Early, Coast to NFC Title Game

as seen on Jan 21

Sports Final: Giants Playoff Preview

New York Jets
New York Jets Jan 8

Jets Fail to Score Touchdown in Third Straight Game, Finish Last in AFC East

New York Jets Jan 1

Jets' Playoff Hopes Slide Away Again With 5th Straight Loss

NFL Dec 18, 2022

Goff Stuns Jets Late as Lions Hold on for 20-17 Victory

