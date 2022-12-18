Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis Comes Up Just Shy of Pete Maravich's 53-Year Scoring Record
Despite scoring 22 points, Antoine Davis and Detroit Mercy were denied breaking Pistol Pete’s record and advancing in the Horizon League tournament.
Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is on the verge of breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA men’s basketball all-time scoring record. Here’s how to watch the game, plus Davis’ backstory.
The New Mexico State men’s basketball program was shelved in February after a series of problems tied to the program, including a shooting in November 2022 that resulted in the death of a New Mexico student.
Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message on Thursday and opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina.
Katerina Nash of the Czech Republic avoided a four-year doping sanction after authorities determined a banned substance entered her system while she was trying to give medicine drops to her ailing dog.
How did the NFL Scouting Combine get its name? Here’s a look back at the history of the event, including its original location.
The 2023 World Baseball Classic runs from March 7 through March 31. Here’s how much teams get for competing and how much the winning team earns.
Georgia defensive line prospect Jalen Carter was booked for reckless driving and racing and released on Wednesday before returning to Indianapolis, according to a report.
The 2023 NFL Combine kicks off in just a few hours. Here’s when the combine starts, the on-field workout schedule and more.
The Christian school that canceled expressed concern about “the fairness of the game.”
Flores was joined by two other coaches in a discrimation lawsuit against the NFL and multiple teams.
With spring training underway, here’s what to know about the format of the exhibition games.
Golden State Warriors superstar and fan favorite Steph Curry went undercover Monday to surprise local children during a shopping spree at a team store in San Francisco.
Logan Sargeant, a 22-year-old driver from Ft. Lauderdale, will become the first American on the Formula One grid since 2015 when he makes his debut for Williams Racing this weekend in Bahrain.