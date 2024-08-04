Live updates: Noah Lyles wins gold in men's 100m in photo finish, Suni Lee lands bronze in uneven bars

The Latest
-
Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill
The statement did not elaborate on Claire Michel’s illness, nor directly tie it to her swim in the Seine, but it comes after concerns over the river’s water quality have plagued organizers.
-
U.S. tops Australia in 2024 swimming gold as Team USA women set world record in women's 4x100m medleyIn an exciting finish to the 2024 Paris Olympics swimming meet, the American women racing in the women’s 4×100 medley relay set a new world record on their way to the gold medal. The team of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske set a new world record of 3:46.63, breaking the last world record of 3:50.40 set…...
-
Caeleb Dressel, 2 NJ swimmers help US to silver in men's 4x100m medley relay
In the final men’s swimming event in the Paris Olympics, Caeleb Dressel helped lead Team USA to a second-place finish in the 4×100 medley relay, his first-ever Olympic medal that was not gold.
-
Guide to pole vault at 2024 Paris Olympics
Pole vault at the 2024 Paris Olympics continues on Aug. 5 (men’s final and women’s qualifying) and Aug. 7 (women’s final). Here’s what to know about the track and field event.
-
US rider Kristen Faulkner sprints clear to win women's road race at Paris Olympics
The 31-year-old Alaska native finished 58 seconds clear of Dutch rider Marianne Vos, Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Blanka Vas of Hungary in the women’s road race in Paris Sunday.
-
How many Olympic medals does Suni Lee have?Suni Lee is one of America’s most-decorated female gymnasts in Olympics history after winning her sixth medal in Paris, and she’s not done competing yet. Lee won bronze in the uneven bars final on Sunday at the Olympics giving her a sixth Olympic medal. Lee now has two gold, a silver, and three bronze medals across the 2020 and 2024R...
-
When Léon Marchand swims, nearly all of France watches – even fans at other Olympic eventsThe popularity of French swimmer Léon Marchand has caused some problems at the Olympics. It’s a distraction, at least for some. At the tennis venue on Wednesday night, Austin Krajicek was serving for the match in doubles against Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz when fans at Roland Garros burst into 20 seconds of cheers and chants. Krajicek loo...
-
US women's basketball team stays unbeaten with win over Germany
The U.S. women’s basketball team picked up its 58th straight Olympic victory by defeating Germany 87-68 on Sunday to close out group play.
-
Cindy Ngamba makes history for refugees in the boxing ring with first-ever Olympic medal
Boxer Cindy Ngamba made history Sunday by winning a first-ever Olympic medal for the Refugee Olympic Team.