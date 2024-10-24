16-year-old shot dead in Uber in Manhattan

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest while sitting in an Uber in Harlem early Thursday, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, officers responding to a call about a shooting at 124th Street and Lenox Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. encountered the mortally wounded teenager. He was identified as Clarence Jones.

Three shell casings were recovered.

Two male suspects fled west on 125th Street on Razor scooters, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.