Crime Stoppers

16-year-old shot dead in Uber in Manhattan

teen shot harlem
News 4

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest while sitting in an Uber in Harlem early Thursday, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, officers responding to a call about a shooting at 124th Street and Lenox Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. encountered the mortally wounded teenager. He was identified as Clarence Jones.

Three shell casings were recovered.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Two male suspects fled west on 125th Street on Razor scooters, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime StoppersManhattanHarlem
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us