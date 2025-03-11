NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants returns with over $227,000 for Nonprofits

NEW YORK – (March 11, 2025) – NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU and Comcast NBCUniversal today announced the return of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants for its eighth consecutive year in 2025. The competitive grant challenge will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible organizations that serve or are based in the Tri-State Area.

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can access more information and apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants at localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language site becasdeimpactolocal.com today, Tuesday, March 11, through April 11. The grant categories are youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. The grant winners will be announced later this year.

Organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register for the Local Impact Grant Webinar to join an informational session on March 18 at 1 p.m. ET.

“Our Local Impact Grants have made it possible for more Tri-State residents to receive additional educational opportunities, improved food security support, and assistance finding meaningful employment. We are excited to learn more about this year’s impressive non-profit organizations and what their needs are,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

"Investing in our local communities is a core value of Telemundo 47 and NBC 4 New York," said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47. "With Comcast NBCUniversal’s support, the Local Impact Grants help our stations assist outstanding non-profits in expanding their outreach even further across the Tri-State Area to those most in need."

Key grant eligibility requirements:

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

Entity must service the market they operate from;

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

Youth Education & Empowerment: In-school and community-based programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices to explore careers in communications, arts, news, sports and entertainment. Community Engagement: Programs that help foster community unity by enabling individuals to engage with and volunteer in their regions.

The 2025 NBCU Local Impact Grants will deliver a total of $2.5 million in unrestricted funds across the 11 U.S. markets served by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has provided $18.5 million to 546 organizations, including the 76 nonprofits awarded $2.5 million last year.

The NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are New York (WNBC, WNJU), Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Boston (WBTS, WNEU), San Francisco (KNTV, KSTS), Miami (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit localimpactgrants.com. For information in Spanish, visit becasdeimpactolocal.com.