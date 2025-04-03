Brooklyn woman accused of mowing down mom, 3 kids faces arraignment

The 32-year-old Brooklyn woman accused of speeding into a family crossing the street, killing a mother and two daughters and leaving a 4-year-old fighting for life, is expected to be arraigned later Thursday, officials say.

Miriam Yarimi is facing charges of manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving, failing to yield right on a red light, speeding and driving on a suspended license in Saturday's deadly crash, which happened as families were out enjoying the good weather.

Investigators said Yarimi was behind the wheel of the blue Audi sedan that barreled through the Midwood intersection and struck 34-year-old Natasha Saada and her three kids. The daughters who died were 5 and 8 years old. There was no immediate update Thursday on the status of the 4-year-old son.

Their father had supposedly been at home with another baby when the accident happened.

Police allege that Yarimi was driving northbound on Ocean Parkway when she struck the rear bumper of a Toyota Camry turning right onto the parkway from Quentin Road. Yarimi apparently lost control of her car and crashed into the pedestrians before flipping the sedan and landing on its roof.

Information on her attorney wasn't immediately clear.

One witness recalled seeing bodies all over the ground after she and her father, who is an EMT, ran to offer help.

"They were kids and there was one of them was face down and one facing up," the woman said. "They crowded around them, they tried to give CPR to one of them."

"I will call it like it is, this was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn't have been on the road," Tisch said at a press conference four hours after the crash.

Transportation Alternatives released a statement condemning the Audi driver's record and urging action by New York lawmakers to pass legislation in Albany that would install speed limiters on vehicles "of the most reckless repeat speeders."

The organization said the woman "was driving while on a suspended license, and the Audi she was driving has more than 90 tickets, including more than 13 school zone speeding tickets last year.”

Mayor Eric Adams joined top NYPD brass for the press conference.

“To see a mother and her two children lost to a vehicle crash is extremely concerning and painful," Adams said.