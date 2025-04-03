NJ health officials warn of potential measles exposure at Newark Airport

Health officials in New Jersey have issued an alert about a potential measles exposure at Newark International Airport and other locations in the state.

The state's Department of Health said a non-New Jersey resident visited the state while still infectious during the last week of March.

The person with the newly identified case of measles was at Newark Airport's Terminal A on March 25, between 3:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., and on March 27 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The individual also waited in a Starbucks before leaving.

Aside from the airport, the infected person spent time at different spots in Park Ridge and Paramus. That includes:

Marriott Park Ridge (300 Brae Boulevard) — From 5 p.m. on March 25 through 3:15 p.m. on March 27

Starbucks (191 Kinderkamack Road) — On March 26 from 6 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

Sean O'Casey's Irish Pub (Located in the Marriott Park Ridge) — On March 26, from 5 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, 230 E. Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus) — In the emergency department between 6:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on March 27, and in the radiology/laboratory department between 8:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The NJDOH said that anyone who visited those spots only during the specified dates and times may have been exposed to measles. As of April 2, no additional cases associated with the infect individual have been identified, health officials said.

Anyone who suspects they were exposed or does experience any symptoms should call a health provider before going to a medical office or a hospital, so as to avoid possibly spreading the illness further.

Measles symptoms

Measles are highly contagious and cause a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash that typically appears between three and five days after symptoms begin.

"It is highly contagious and anyone who is not vaccinated against the virus can get it at any age," the health department said.

If someone has measles, 90% of the people around them will get the disease if they are not vaccinated or otherwise immune, health officials said.