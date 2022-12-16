New Jersey 6 hours ago

Security Up at NJ Temples After Person in Ski Mask Tries to Burn One Down: Officials

Massachusetts 14 hours ago

Mass. Dad Releases Statement, Asks People to Forgive Wife Accused of Killing Their Kids

NFL 51 mins ago

Empire State Building Lights Up in Green and White to Celebrate Philadelphia Eagles

Census 4 hours ago

Federal Proposal of ‘MENA' Category Long Overdue, Advocates Say

Bruce Springsteen Jan 28

Bruce Springsteen's 2023 US Tour Starts Feb. 1st. Here Are the Key Dates

Local

Damar Hamlin Jan 28

Damar Hamlin Speaks Publicly for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Kevin Durant Jan 28

Shaquille O'Neal Roasts Kevin Durant During Social Media Exchange

entertainment news 23 hours ago

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, Co-Founder of Punk-Era Band Television, Dies at 73

Politics

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Biden and McCarthy Set to Meet Wednesday to Discuss the Debt Ceiling

religion 13 hours ago

Concerns Over Prayer Breakfast Lead Congress to Take It Over

Donald Trump 24 hours ago

Trump Kicks Off 2024 Run With Stops in Early-Voting States

cuomo allegations Jan 28

Judge Rules New York Should Pay Cuomo's Legal Fees in Lawsuit

Congress Jan 27

House GOP Passes Bill to Restrict Biden's Use of Emergency Oil Stockpile

I-Team

as seen on Jan 27

NYC Rat Sightings Doubled in 2022

rats Jan 27

NYC Rat Sightings Double to ‘Unsettling' 60,000 in Last Year, Health Data Shows

as seen on Jan 26

Eric Adams Reassessing NYC's Right-to-Shelter Policy, How It Applies to Asylum Seekers

Better Get Baquero

as seen on Jan 10

Fighting E-Z Pass Violations Sent to Wrong Person

as seen on Dec 16, 2022

Holiday Shopping Safety Tips: How to Stay Protected While Looking for Gifts This Year

online shopping Dec 7, 2022

How to Spot Fake Amazon Reviews — Which Make Up Nearly Half of Site's Reviews: Report

New York Live

New York Live Jan 27

Feeling “Proud” With Kyla Pratt

New York Live Jan 27

Nate Bargatze Says “Hello World”

New York Live Jan 27

Food Fusion: Beauty Products That Use Food For An Unexpected Boost

In the Wings

New York Live Jan 11

“Juliet” Gets A Second Chance At Life!

New York Live Jan 3

A Musical For The Forgotten Borough

New York Live Dec 13, 2022

Jefferson Mays: One Man Fifty Roles!

Our Voices

news 4 Jan 22

News 4 Latino: Venezuelan Music Breaking Barriers and Giving Back

news 4 latino Jan 15

News 4 Latino: Latin America Comes to Brooklyn

as seen on Jan 9

A Native American Mother's Wisdom: Confronting Postpartum Depression

CNBC Money Report

news 38 mins ago

Adani Shares Volatile as Group Rebuts Short-Seller Report, Chinese Stocks Head for Bull Market

news 5 hours ago

Stock Futures Fall Slightly Ahead of Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Meeting

news 6 mins ago

Travel Companies Are ‘Greenwashing' — Here Are 3 Ways to Find Ones That Aren't

U.S. & World

opioids 9 hours ago

Experts Urge Better Opioid Rescue Drug Access to Save Lives

news 10 hours ago

Death of Tyre Nichols Revives Calls in Congress for Policing Reforms

gun violence 12 hours ago

‘Don't Be Numb to This': Battling Despair Over Gun Deaths

Crime and Courts

Capitol Riot Jan 28

NJ Man Gets 6+ Years for Jan. 6 Attack on Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick, Who Later Died

as seen on Jan 27

Two Men Sentenced for Assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

as seen on Jan 27

Contractor Indicted for Allegedly Defrauding Homeowners Impacted By Superstorm Sandy

News

Entertainment

Barrett Strong, Motown Artist Known for ‘Money,' Dies at 81

Princess Diana Dress Sells at Auction for Over $600k

Annie Wersching, '24' and ‘Runaways' Actress, Dies at 45 Following Cancer Battle

Politics

Biden Picks Zients as His Next White House Chief of Staff

No Dad Jokes Here: Newly Launched Congressional Dads Caucus to Focus on Policies for Working Families

Arizona's GOP Lawmakers Vote to Shield Themselves From Public Records Laws

Lifestyle

Wear What Makes You Happy With Terez

Benjamin Bratt Talks New Hit Series!

Not Your Typical Mother-Daughter Relationship

Good News

NJ Fisherman Gets a Delivery of Kindness After Having Tacklebox Stolen

Stuyvesant Teens Fight Hunger as Grocery Prices Rise

‘I Knew It Was Game Time': NYPD Cops Help Deliver Baby Boy on Queens Living Room Floor

Weird

Fear of Friday the 13th to Celeb Deaths: 13 Facts You Didn't Know

Times Square Ball Mystery Brews: Where Did ‘2023' Go?

NYC Smallest Piece of Real Estate Celebrates 100th Anniversary #IYKYK

Recall Alert

Ford Recalls 462,000 SUVs Due to Rear Camera Display Issue

At Least 100 Deaths Now Linked to Recalled Fisher-Price Sleeper

Baby Toy Recalled for Recorded Jokes About Drive-By Shootings, Sexual Abuse

