American Airlines is testing new technology aimed at cracking down on passengers who board before their group has been called.

According to the airline, the new technology will alert gate agents with a sound and a boarding pass message if a passenger tries to scan their ticket ahead of their assigned group.

"We are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process," the airline said in a statement to NBC News. "The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team."

A rare type of ice can be hazardous if it infiltrates a plane’s engine at high altitudes. Here’s what you need to know.

The tech trial has so far been tested at New Mexico's Albuquerque International Sunport, Tucson International Airport in Arizona and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia.

American Airlines currently allows families traveling with children under 2 years old to request an earlier boarding group at the gate. Families with older children will also be able to request to board earlier though whether that's granted will depend on the gate agents.