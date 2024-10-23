Céline Dion makes first public appearance since Paris Olympics

Originally appeared on E! Online

Céline Dion is focusing on hope.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer surprised guests at City of Hope's Spirit of Life Gala in Los Angeles Oct. 22, where she presented chairman and CEO of AEG Presents Jay Marciano with the Spirit of Life Award, an honor presented by the cancer center to industry leaders who have provided significant contributions to the community.

"I'm so honored to be here tonight, to be part of this wonderful and important evening," Dion told the crowd. She also joked, "This is the first time I've been on a stage since I was up on that tower," referencing her performance in the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Céline Dion speaks onstage during MFEI Spirit Of Life honoring Jay Marciano at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope via Getty Images)

Dion — who's been battling stiff-person syndrome for two years — also took a moment to share how thankful she is to the charity for giving patients hope, which she called "the most precious ingredient of all."

And while the Grammy winner didn't mention him by name, she did make a reference to her husband René Angélil, who died from throat cancer in 2016, adding, "I know that in our wonderful lives filled with family and joy and love we can also be presented with tremendous challenges."

"With great tests about faith and strength," she continued, "too many of us will experience this at some point."

"What a joy it is to come together with everyone in this room tonight," Dion said, "to do everything in our power to help spread this great gift of hope."

The 56-year-old — who shares sons René-Charles, 23, and 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband — also reflected on the City of Hope event on her Instagram, writing on Oct. 23 that "to be a part of such an inspiring night touched my heart deeply. I'm so grateful to have been invited. Together, we can make a difference."

Dion has also been candid about her own health journey — especially since sharing her diagnosis in 2022 — and how she has maintained a positive attitude despite the difficulties.

"It's not about choosing what you have," she told E! News at the June premiere of her documentary "I Am: Céline Dion." "It's dealing with what's happening."

"I'm trying for this awareness," Dion added, "for the people who may feel that they're alone, they're suffering."

And that doesn't only apply to those experiencing stiff-person syndrome, but for anyone struggling with health issues.

"I hope that this will give them wings and strength to reach out and talk to people and say it's worth it," she said. "We're all worth it, and I'm just thankful."