Court petition seeks to ‘nullify' pastor's election at historic Black church in Harlem

A group of congregants at the influential Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem is asking a New York state court to void the election of a new pastor who just took over the historic Black church last month.

Rev. Dr. Kevin Johnson officially became the spiritual and administrative leader of Abyssinian at the end of September. However, a group of four church members has filed a petition asking a Manhattan judge to void the vote that led to Johnson’s installation on grounds that the election was conducted against church bylaws and influenced by a biased pastoral search committee that tried to favor one candidate.

“The process that I witnessed unfold effectively pushed aside other highly qualified candidates,” said Rev. Dr. C. Vernon Mason, one of the petitioners who initially served on the pastoral search committee but was later expelled, according to the legal claim.

“Abyssinian has been a beacon of intellectual and spiritual light for the broader African American community for 216 years. This flawed pastoral search and election process has not only usurped the pulpit, but also members’ opportunity – and religious right — to have a pastor properly chosen with integrity and truth to lead our people through the modern challenges we are facing as community,” said Dr. Clarence Ball III, a petitioner who has been member of the church for ten years.

LaToya Evans, a spokesperson for the church defended the election of Rev. Johnson, and suggested only a small minority of worshipers opposed his installation.

“Abyssinian Baptist Church stands behind the ethical, legal and valid election of its new Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Kevin R. Johnson,” Evans said. “We will continue to defend our church, legacy and pastoral selection process from baseless attacks by a disgruntled few.”

Last week, the I-Team profiled a group of twelve church members who went on the record to oppose the election process that resulted in Johnson’s victory. In response to their criticisms, the I-Team asked Evans to assemble a group of church members who support Johnson’s election. That group — also interviewed for the story — included roughly the same number of pro-Johnson congregants as the group who criticized his selection.

Jasmine McFarlane-White, one of the petitioners, said Rev. Johnson failed to get enough support from rank-and-file church members, arguing the church bylaws require a new pastor to get votes from a majority of all church members who are eligible to vote – not just those who cast ballots.

“You need a super majority, a majority of all the members in good standing versus a majority of people who vote," McFarlance-White said.

According to results of the vote shared with the I-Team, Johnson won the election with 672 yes votes – which amounts 55.6% of those who cast ballots, but just 25.3% of the 2,655 eligible voters.

Those who spoke to the I-Team in support of Rev. Johnson said they had no concerns about the electoral process and believed only a majority of ballots cast would be needed to select a new pastor.

“I never had any qualms about the process at all,” said Delsenia Glover, a church member who voted in favor of Rev. Johnson.

“He’s doing God’s work and that’s what I really admire about him,” said Michael Deas, an Abyssinian deacon also speaking in support of Johnson.

The petition asks the court to order the formation of new pastoral search committee and direct the church to present a different candidate for the congregation to vote upon. The petitioners are also seeking to void all salary, payments or compensation the church has already paid to Rev. Johnson.