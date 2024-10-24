Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the 30-stock Dow and the S&P 500 posted a third straight losing day, and what's on the radar for the next session.

The airlines

After two big interviews regarding the Boeing strike in two days, CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau turns his attention to two big airlines.

He'll interview Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, in the 7 a.m. hour ET and Robert Jordan, CEO of Southwest Airlines, in the 9 a.m. hour.

American Airlines is up 22% in the past three months. The carrier reports on Thursday morning. American is 20% from the March high.

Southwest also reports Thursday morning. The stock is up 13% in three months. Southwest is 12.6% from the February high.

Over the last three months, United Airlines is the leader in the group. Shares are up 52% over that period. The stock hit a high Monday.

The utilities

Utilities are the only S&P 500 sector up so far this week: up 0.26%. It is up 17% in three months.

Four utilities hit new highs Wednesday, including Dominion Energy, DTE Energy, Consolidated Edison and Entergy.

Entergy is now at an all-time high. The stock is up 5.3% in a month and 24% in three months.

Consolidated Edison, also hit a new all-time high Wednesday. The stock is up 3% in October, and it has gained 15% in three months.

DTE is at a 25-month high. The stock is up about 3% in a month, and it's up 12% in three months.

Dominion Energy is at a 20-month high. The stock is up 5.4% in October and up 20% in three months.

Honeywell reports before the bell

In a week full of reports from big industrials, Honeywell is next on the list. The company reports Thursday before the bell.

The stock is up 1.4% since last reporting three months ago and hit a high Monday. The stock is up 6.6% so far in October.

The S&P Industrials sector is up 39% in the last year.

Howmet Aerospace is the top performer, up 136% in the past year. It's followed by GE Aerospace, up 113%. Axon is up 110% in the last year.

Paycom, Boeing and UPS are the weakest performers in the industrials in the last year. Paycom is down 36% in the past year, while UPS is down 11%. Boeing is down 13% in a year.

CBRE Group reports before the bell

The real estate investment trust reports Thursday morning.

The stock is up 24% in the last three months and hit a high Monday.

Many of the office REITs have had a solid three months.

Vornado is up 46% in three months. BXP is up nearly 26% in three months, and SL Green is up 20%. Brandywine is up about 12% in that period.

The S&P Real Estate sector is up 8.5% in three months. It's 2% from the mid-September high.

Weyerhaeuser reports after the bell

The company specializing in timber products is up 5% over the past three months.

Weyerhaeuser is 12% from the March high.

There are two ETFs with nifty symbols in the space. CUT is the Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF, and it is flat in three months. It's 4.6% from the September high.

WOOD is the iShares Global Timer & Forestry ETF. It is also flat in three months. The ETF is 7% from the September high.

Microsoft's AI Copilot

CNBC TV's Steve Kovach is tracking Microsoft's AI Copilot product on Thursday, almost a year after its release.

Microsoft ended Wednesday's trading at $424.60 a share. That is 9.3% from the July high.

The stock is up about 13% so far in 2024.

Nvidia's Jensen Huang in India

CNBC TV's Seema Mody will watch and listen in on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's trip to India, a growing tech hotspot.

Nvidia is 3.4% from the high hit Tuesday.

The stock is up about 15% so far in October and up 181% in 2024.

