Magnolia Bakery to sell marijuana-infused banana pudding, red velvet treats in NY

Magnolia Bakery has high hopes for its cannabis-infused treats and is expanding to finally sell them in New York.

For about a year, the Manhattan-based bakery has sold its edibles outside of New York: in Illinois, Nevada and Massachusetts. Incredibles, a company that makes handcrafted sweets infused with cannabis, teamed up with Magnolia as it created versions of its desserts.

The bakery will be selling red velvet and banana pudding-inspired bars, two of the most recognizable treats from Magnolia. The marijuana-infused goodies will be on sale at Rise Dispensaries in New York the week of Oct. 20 and will be available online by the end of the month.

It will be available at dispensaries in New Jersey and other states soon after.

“For months, our loyal customers have asked, ‘When will your collaboration with incredibles be available in New York?’ Today, we can finally say that these fan-favorite bars can be purchased in our home state of New York, as well as 23 other markets,” said Sara Gramling, Vice President PR and Partnerships at Magnolia Bakery. “Through incredibles’ online storefront and local delivery, even more customers nationwide will be able to experience the iconic flavors of Magnolia Bakery in a new way, delivered right to their doorstep.”