In our Thrill Makers in Paris series, we’ll highlight some of the summer Olympics biggest competitions. More than just focusing on the teams, we’ll look at the colleges from which these athletes hail.

The U.S. Women's Olympic Basketball Team has long been a powerhouse, and the 2024 squad is no exception. Since the introduction of women's basketball to the Olympic Games in 1976, Team USA has secured nine gold medals, including the last seven consecutive titles. Undefeated at the Olympics since 1992, this staggering success is a testament to the deep talent pool and the exceptional collegiate programs in the United States, which consistently produce top-tier athletes ready to perform on the world stage.

Boasting an unprecedented collection of talent, this year's team features eight number 1 WNBA draft picks, each bringing a wealth of experience and countless accolades from Diana Taurasi (2004 draft) to Sabrina Ionescu (2020 draft). Among other first picks bringing their skills to Paris are Jewell Loyd, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young. As the team sets its sights on an eighth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics, the legacy of dominance in U.S. women's basketball continues to grow.

Jewell Loyd - 1st draft pick 2015

Jewell Loyd, a standout guard from the University of Notre Dame led the Fighting Irish to multiple NCAA tournament appearances and was named All-American twice. Loyd declared for the WNBA draft after her junior year and was selected first overall by the Seattle Storm in 2015. In her professional career, Loyd has been pivotal to the Storm's success, contributing to their WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020. After helping Team USA win gold in 2021, Lloyd is making her second Olympics appearance in Paris and bringing her invaluable experience, tenacity and ability to score.

A’ja Wilson - 1st draft pick 2018

A’ja Wilson, another phenomenal talent, played for the University of South Carolina where she had a storied collegiate career. She led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA championship in 2017 and was a three-time All-American. Wilson was the number 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft, selected by the Las Vegas Aces. Her impact in the WNBA was immediate, earning Rookie of the Year honors and later being named the league MVP in 2020. Wilson’s dominance in the paint, shot-blocking ability, and scoring prowess are crucial for Team USA’s frontcourt in their quest for another gold medal.

Jackie Young - 1st draft pick 2019

Jackie Young, a versatile guard, hails from the University of Notre Dame. She played a key role in the Fighting Irish’s national championship victory in 2018, showcasing her skills as a dynamic scorer and playmaker. Young entered the WNBA draft after her junior year and was the number 1 overall pick in 2019, selected by the Las Vegas Aces. In the WNBA, she has continued to develop into one of the league’s most reliable players, known for her defense, versatility, and ability to score in a variety of ways. Her all-around game and defensive tenacity are critical for Team USA’s success in Paris.

Catch full Olympic coverage on NBC, including the U.S. Women’s Basketball semi-final vs. Australia on Friday, August 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET. and the Women’s Basketball final on Sunday, August 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET.