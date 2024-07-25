When does Simone Biles compete? See her Paris Olympics schedule

Simone Biles is looking to return to the medal podium in Paris and capture at least her fifth gold medal.

Despite a case of the "twisties" and needing to withdraw from most events at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles was still able to capture a silver in the team event and a bronze on the balance beam. But the legendary gymnast has her eye on gold in Tokyo, and not just one.

Biles currently has seven total medals, including four gold earned in Rio in 2016.

When can you watch Simone Biles compete at the Olympics?

July 28 - Team Qualifying: Simone Biles will first compete on Sunday, July 28 in team qualifying events begin at 3:30 a.m. ET. The early events will be available on Peacock with the later events that morning available on NBC New York. The event will air again that evening in Primetime on NBC.

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Simone's participation in making any finals is contingent on her reaching the finals. She likely will not participate in all the individual events.

You can see the full Olympics schedule here.

On Thursday, Biles completed a seemingly very successful podium training ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the start of gymnastics competition.

How to watch individual gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics

Individual gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

How to watch Simone Biles at the 2024 Olympics

The four-time gold medalist will participate in at least three individual events in Paris, giving her the opportunity to nearly double her gold medal count.

Biles will participate in the women's all-around and women's floor exercise competitions, as well as the women's balance beam competition.

The Olympic legend won gold in the women's all-around and women's floor exercise competitions in 2016 in Rio, and also earned bronze in the women's balance beam competition that same year.

Here are the times you can expect to see Biles at the 2024 Olympics (all times ET).

Date/time Events Stream Sun, 7/28, 5:40 Women's qualification: Subdivision 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/1, 12:15p *Women's all-around final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5, 6:36a *Women's balance beam final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5, 8:20a *Women's floor exercise final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Where will gymnastics events be held at the Paris Olympics?

The gymnastics events will be held at Bercy Arena, built in 1984, but renovated between 2015 and 2015, according to the Olympics website, which said it hosts men's tennis, handball tournaments, and concerts, among other events.