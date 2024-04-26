New York Giants

Former New York Giants lineman Korey Cunningham found dead at 28

Clifton police said they responded to Cunningham’s home around 1:15 p.m.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

Korey Cunningham
Getty

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead at his New Jersey home on Thursday. 

He was 28. 

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the Giants wrote on X Friday. “He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”

Clifton police told NBC News they responded to Cunningham's home around 1:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon after a family member reported not hearing from him. Police forced entry and "found him deceased," a spokesperson said.

“No indication of foul play at this time," the police spokesperson said, noting Cunningham’s death is under investigation.

No cause of death was disclosed.

The towering 6-foot-6, 311 pound athlete from Alabama played college ball at Cincinnati and went on to be drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft to the Arizona Cardinals. 

In his career he played for the Cardinals, New England Patriots and the Giants. He was released from the Giants last year and has not played in the NFL since.

