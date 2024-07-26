Who's the final Olympics torchbearer and why do they look like an Assassin's Creed character?

Who's the mysterious hooded figure carrying the Olympics torch throughout Paris?

As the 2024 Paris Olympics kicks off with the opening ceremony, spectators notice a resemblance between the final torchbearer and a video game character from Assassin's Creed --- and they seem to be loving the similarity of the unknown figures traveling through the city using pakour moves.

While we can't confirm whether there's actually a connection between the game and the torchbearer video game creator Ubisoft tweeted a photo from "Assassin's Creed Unity" during the Olympics opening ceremony. The game just so happens to be set in Paris during the French Revolution.

The masked person's costume is apparently inspired by characters who have left a mark on French culture, from the Phantom of the Opera to Arsène Lupin.

not sure why the Olympics has an Assassin's Creed torchbearer but I dig it pic.twitter.com/UDkFI0Kgy3 — Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) July 26, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

what an insane ad campaign for a new assassin‘s creed #Olympics pic.twitter.com/wTPjHEoQVn — wladi ⭐️ (@Schlumpfkanone) July 26, 2024

So far, the torchbearer has stopped by the Notre-Dame, the Louvre, crashed the rehearsal of "Les Misérables" and witnessed the disappearance of the "Mona Lisa."

Their identity is expected to be revealed at the end as the final torch is lit towards the end of the opening ceremony. What we do know about the person is that they share three energies that all torchbearers possess: the energy of sport, communities and of the regions.

Who do you think the final torchbearer is?