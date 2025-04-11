Spring can throw just about any type of weather our way. From cold and blustery to hot and sunny, we can see it all. Even April snow!

It’s no surprise, then, that as eponymous spring "showers" move across the tri-state this weekend, parts of our area will see some snow mixing in.

Before you get too excited (or panicked) about the snow, the city and immediate surrounding areas will miss out on it. But far north and west – especially at higher elevations – the flakes will fly as temperatures dip near freezing overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

There could be a dusting of snow as far south as North Jersey, while the higher elevations in the Hudson Valley could see upwards of an inch or more.

Overnight snowfall rates will be steady at times, but warmer daytime temperatures accompanied by periods of rain will limit how much snow sticks. Most areas will not get plowable snow. Any snow that does accumulate will be short-lived, especially as temperatures trend warmer into the second half of the weekend.

The vast majority of the tri-state will only get rain. The highest totals will fall in Central and South Jersey, where the rainfall rates will be highest. Thunder is possible in some of these stronger cells that develop.

Thankfully, the bulk of the heavy rain arrives after midnight and starts to taper by sunrise on Saturday. Spotty showers will continue through the afternoon and early evening, but it will be much lighter compared to what will have fallen overnight.

As a result, any outdoor sporting events you have to attend will certainly have wet and muddy fields, but the rain itself won’t be robust enough to cancel a game. Just keep in mind: temperatures will be chilly and the air will be wet, windy, and raw. Bundle up and make sure you have your rain gear — it’s not going to be a fun day outside.

Weather conditions will improve significantly on Sunday. Temperatures will be inching closer to normal and sunshine will manage to break through the overcast sky.

If you were hoping to visit Branch Brook Park for the cherry blossom festival, Sunday is hands down the better day to make the trip. You’ll still want to wear a jacket, but you’ll feel significantly more comfortable outside than you did on Saturday.

And if you’re really craving the mild spring temperatures that are typical in April, the start of next week will finally deliver.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday — but cooler air returns mid-week, so enjoy the “warmth” while it lasts!