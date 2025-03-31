Waterbury

Police release photos of inside Conn. home where man says he was held captive

By Angela Fortuna

Waterbury Police

Waterbury police have released photos from inside the house where a man said he was held captive for nearly 20 years.

Kimberly Sullivan, a Waterbury woman who is accused of locking her stepson in a room in their home and starving him for decades, entered a not guilty plea on Friday to charges that included kidnapping and felony assault..

Officials noted that the 32-year-old man was “extremely emaciated,” weighing only 68 pounds.

Below are pictures that were taken inside of the home on Blake Street.




Waterbury
