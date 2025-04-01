Crime Stoppers

Woman stabs man in head at luxury Chelsea apartment building, cops say

By NBC New York Staff

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed a 70-year-old man in the head in chest in Chelsea in some sort of domestic incident and ran away, authorities say.

Cops were called to a luxury apartment rental building on West 28th Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing. They found the man injured, but stable.

Authorities say they're looking for a 32-year-old woman last seen wearing black boots and a long brown coat. They didn't elaborate on her relationship to the man.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

