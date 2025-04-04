The attacker strikes at all times of the day and police say each assault is escalating, getting more violent.

NBC New York obtained exclusive video of a predator wanted by police. The man can be seen walking into a Brooklyn store wearing squeaky clean white shoes. He spends several minutes hanging around the location before attacking a 60-year-old woman near Fulton Street and Ashland Place.

This man is believed to have sexually assaulted at least four women, including two women in Brooklyn Heights.

“This is very serious. We need the police to do something immediately and deal with this,” said Patti who lives near the scene of one of the attacks and did not want to give her last name.

She is an author and psychologist who helps girls and women heal from sexual abuse and sexual assault. The expert is worried about the escalating violence in these attacks.

"He can get more and more violent because he’s succeeding. He’s succeeding. He’s succeeding without police intervention and he’s succeeding and each time he succeeds he gets more empowered. This is very serious,” stressed Patti.

Police allege the attacker ambushes women from behind, wraps his legs around them, and forces himself on them. He has struck at all times of the day across Brooklyn.

“It’s definitely of concern. It’s always very unsettling and scary when something like this happens,” said Lara Birnback, the Executive Director of the Brooklyn Heights Association.

"Because it is a sort of tight knit neighborhood people mobilize quickly to let friends and neighbors know to let their children know. We have very good relationships with the Nypd,” added Birnback.

“This is traumatizing,” Patti said. She hopes community awareness will lead to an arrest.

“It’s really important for men to help us. And for men to be vigilant. This isn’t just a problem that he is attacking women. He is attacking your sister, your aunt, your mother, your cousin. So men, wake up and help,” said Patti.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video and pictures is asked to call police immediately. A reward is being offered and callers can remain anonymous.