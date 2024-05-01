Fordham University

NYPD clear pro-Palestinian encampment set up inside Fordham at Lincoln Center campus

NYPD officers cleared an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters inside Fordham University's Lincoln Center campus Wednesday in the wake of the similar tent locations at Columbia University and City College.

A large number of protesters gathered outside the windows of the school chanting in support with the protesters inside. NYPD officers in riot gear were seen arriving with ballistic helmets and batons by late Wednesday afternoon.

The NYPD tells NBC Fordham University at Lincoln Center requested their assistance to disperse the group of protestors they responded with a law enforcement operation to make trespassing and other relevant arrests. 

Once the encampment was cleared, a number of protesters remained outside.

The school is located on West 60th Street.

An encampment was set up inside Fordham University's Lincoln Center campus with a large number of protesters gathering outside.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside Fordham's Lincoln Center campus after a group created an encampment inside the building on May 01, 2024 in New York City. The occupation of the building comes a day after the police raided both Columbia University and City College arresting dozens and closing down encampments in support of Palestine. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Fordham University
