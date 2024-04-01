central park

‘Boardwalk Empire' actor hurt in Central Park rock attack

Michael Stuhlbarg refused medical attention at the scene; the man who attacked him allegedly has attacked strangers before

By Myles Miller

Michael Stuhlbarg
Getty Images

A "Boardwalk Empire" actor is recovering from a rock to the head he suffered at random as he walked near Central Park Sunday night, authorities say.

Michael Stuhlbarg, also known for his movie roles in "The Shape of Water" and "Call Me by Your Name," endured pain and bruising to the back of his head, yet refused medical attention at the scene of the 7:45 p.m. attack near East 90th and East Drive, officials say.

A witness reported seeing a man pick up a rock and launch it into the crowd, resulting in Stuhlbarg's injury.

A homeless man was taken into custody in the case. That man is allegedly the same person who attacked a good Samaritan who gave him a coat in Manhattan more than two years ago.

This article tagged under:

central parkManhattanentertainment news
