‘Midtown Jane Doe' cold case breakthrough comes after 50-year DNA match to 9/11 victim

A cold case murder mystery out of midtown Manhattan is now closer to being solved. The victim, who had been classified as a Jane Doe after she was killed five decades ago has been identified through one of her relatives, who died on 9/11.

On West 46th Street between 8th and 9th avenues in Hell's Kitchen, the past, present and future intersect thanks to science and police work.

It was Feb. 10, 2003, when construction workers made a gruesome discovery while inside a building set for demolition.

"When knocking through a concrete floor, a skull rolled out," Dt. Ryan Glas recalls.

The cold case captured the nation’s curiosity: the skeleton of a 16-year-old wrapped in a carpet and encased in cemen

“She was hogtied with electrical cord and the remains that were found were exactly how she was, she was in the fetal position," the cold case detective said.

After 21 years, the teenager known as "Midtown Jane Doe," now has a name and an identity. Her name is Patricia Kathleen McGlone.

Detective Glas and the NYPD Cold Case Squad just received the news, the result of teamwork across decades.

“Detective Gerard Gardner was the case detective that caught the case. He did a tremendous amount of work,” Glas explained.

A genealogy tree led to possible relatives, from there McGlone's identity was discovered because her DNA matched that of a family member killed in 9/11.

“We were able to match that they were from the same family," Glas said.

Detective Glas then began to uncover more about the New York teen, including where she grew up.

“She was Catholic and she lived in Sunset Park," he added. "She was baptized, she received communion and ultimately had confirmation. She went to public school and she went to Catholic school. She went to Charles Dewey Middle School in Sunset Park.”

Believed to have been murdered in 1969, the location where McGlone's body was found was once home to a bar that launched rock stars.

“Jimmy Hendrix, a lot of other bands,” Glas explained. "During the mid 60s to late 60s, that basement was a nightclub, rock and roll club.”

Inside the cement tomb, not only were McGlone's remains but a ring marked with initials.

“PMcG matches to her name. Patricia Kathleen McGlone," according to Glas.

Detectives also found a 1969 dime, which gave investigators a starting point in time. Also buried with the teen was a plastic toy soldier wrapped up in the carpeting.

Detectives believe the toy may have belonged to a child birthed by McGlone. Now with an identification secured, the NYPD is moving onto the next phase of the investigation: catching a killer.

"With any investigation, any especially homicide investigation, he first thing you need to have is a name to the victim because it gives you a starting point," Glas said.