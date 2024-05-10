Manhunt underway after woman lassoed with belt in terrifying NYC sex attack

A terrifying sex attack that saw a man lasso a woman from behind with his belt before dragging her to the ground and assaulting her in between two cars has a Bronx community on edge -- and outraged.

Police shared disturbing video from the May 1 overnight attack late Thursday in hopes of catching the man responsible. It shows a man following a woman near East 152nd Street and Third Avenue in Melrose after engaging in conversation with her. He walks behind.

Then, he hangs a white towel or shirt over his face to mask his identity, takes off his belt and uses it to lasso her around the neck. He pulls back hard, sending her backward and to the ground, where she smacks her head on the sidewalk. The woman blacks out before the man drags her between two parked cars and sexually assaults her.

The man can be seen on surveillance video leaning over her and repeatedly looking around several times to make sure there are no witnesses, authorities say. One man said looking at the video "made me so angry."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

WANTED for RAPE: On 5/01 at 5 AM in the vicinity of East 152 Street and 3 Avenue in the Bronx, a 45-year-old female was walking when an unknown individual approached her from behind, wrapped an object around her neck, and pulled her to the ground causing her to lose… pic.twitter.com/GXqMamhxwl — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 10, 2024

The victim is said to be recovering from the assault.

An investigation by the Special Victims Unit is ongoing.