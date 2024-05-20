Police return to Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park

New York State Police returned Monday to the Massapequa Park home of the suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings.

Architect Rex Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 in connection to a string of murders and bodies found along Gilgo Beach on Long Island. He has been charged in the deaths of four women, including a Connecticut mother of two who vanished in 2007 and whose remains were found more than three years later along a coastal highway in New York.

"As District Attorney Tierney has previously stated, the work of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task force is continuing," a spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said in a statement Monday. "We do not comment on investigative steps while ongoing."

Crime lab technicians could be seen in the front yard of the home on First Ave setting up a tent. A heavily police presence was spotted in the area by Chopper 4 and the street in front of the home was closed off.

In April, police searched a heavily wooded area in Manorville on Long Island for several days in connection with the Gilgo Beach case. It's unclear if Monday's search at Heuermann's house is in anyway connected with that other recent search.

Police have not officially explained why teams had been combing through woods in Manorville for days, though a source previously said the search was in connection with the Gilgo Beach murder investigation. That search expanded on Friday to the Southampton community of North Sea, about 30 miles away, according to a law enforcement source.

An unsolved murder there from 1993 has been linked to Manorville carpenter John Bittrolff, who was convicted in 2016 of killing sex workers Rita Tangredi and Colleen McNamee. Bittrolff's name has at times been mentioned in connection to the Gilgo case.

Prosecutors wouldn’t say if the North Sea search was connected to the one going on in Manorville.