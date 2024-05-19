NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47 & Stop & Shop announce the 2024 return of ‘Feeding Our Families' with a large-scale food drive

What to Know Hundreds of volunteers will collect non-perishable items and financial donations at nearly 200 Stop & Shop locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on June 1 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Stop & Shop customers can also round up at checkout to the nearest dollar that day, with your extra dimes, nickels and pennies further supporting the work of our local food banks

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 news anchors and reporters will visit collection locations to thank event volunteers and encourage local giving

NEW YORK, NY – (May 20, 2024) – NBC 4 New York / WNBC, Telemundo 47 / WNJU and Stop & Shop will host a large-scale food drive on Saturday, June 1 to support eight Tri-State food banks. The Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food collection drive will take place at nearly 200 Tri-State Stop & Shop locations between 8 AM and 6 PM. The community can visit any of these locations to donate non-perishable food and personal hygiene items or round up their regular grocery totals to the nearest dollar at the register, which will be donated to the local food bank. Visit NBCNewYork.com/fooddrive or telemundo47.com/ayuda for a list and map of all participating store locations.

To date, the Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food collection drive has generated over 520 tons of non-perishable donations through three previous campaigns, including last year.



WHAT TO DONATE

Non-perishable food and personal hygiene items, including frequently requested items like baby diapers are most in need. For a sample “shopping list” of the most requested non-perishable items, please visit NBCNewYork.com/fooddrive or telemundo47.com/ayuda. Volunteers will also distribute this list to shoppers visiting participating Stop & Shop locations on Saturday June 1.

“Hunger is a year-round problem that is not going away. Our food bank partners also tell us that this is the time of year they need help the most. That is why we created Feeding our Families, amassive, one-day food drive generating tons of non-perishable donations for our neighbors in need,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York. “Supporting the work of Tri-State food banks has long been a community priority for our WNBC team. We are excited to again roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

“Increases in cost for food, transportation and utilities have negatively impacted our entire community, including local food banks. This additional financial burden has become yet another obstacle in the fight against hunger, making our Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food drive even more timely,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47. “A small donation on June 1 will have a huge impact in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and we encourage all of our viewers to join us, however they can, for this important community effort.”

HOW STOP & SHOP HELPS

Stop & Shop is one of the Tri-State’s largest supermarket retailers, and the brand has been a strong partner of area food banks and hunger relief organizations for many years. In 2024 alone, Stop & Shop has donated over $2 million in cash contributions to the eight participating food bank partners across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Stop & Shop continues to grow the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program, which works directly with schools from Pre-K through college to establish and support in-school food pantries. Stop & Shop now supports more than 230 school food pantries across its entire footprint, including over 130 school pantries within the Tri-State area.

“We’re so excited to once again join forces with NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47, in this tremendous, multi-state effort to help fight hunger in our local communities,” said Jennifer Barr, Stop & Shop Director of External Communications and Community Relations. “Making sure our neighbors have access to healthy food and personal care items is important to us – and if we all work together, we can make a huge difference for those in need in the Tri-State area.”

For more information on the June 1 Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive, please visit NBCNewYork.com, Telemundo47.com or StopandShop.com.