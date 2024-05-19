Why an NJ town plans on exterminating Canada geese at its park

Residents of a New Jersey town are looking to fight a plan conceived by local lawmakers to exterminate Canada geese.

The plan by the Peapack-Gladstone Borough Council would allow federal officials to euthanize the birds with carbon dioxide. The council made the decision after several failed attempts to take care of a geese population they claim is out of control.

The method, which involves rounding up the birds during "molting" season, when they cannot fly, is approved by the federal government.

"The Borough Council appreciates those expressing their opinion regarding the infestation of the invasive species of geese that have inhabited Liberty Park. Indeed, the infestation has been a vexing issue for the Borough for some twenty years now. It is not a new issue," the council wrote in a statement regarding the geese. "The Borough has tried every reasonable, humane effort to discourage these animals from occupying our Park. Some have worked temporarily, but none have provided a permanent solution."

The council said that they opted to have the "invasive" birds removed by the USDA, a solution that gives them the best chance of controlling the infestation of geese.

"The US Fish and Wildlife Service has stated that a manageable population of Canadian Geese in New Jersey is 41,000; the current population of these birds in New Jersey is estimated to exceed 70,000," the council statement read.

In addition to tearing up plantings, the council said that the birds are "a threat to Park users, both human and animal," as they could spread disease and their behavior could put some people in harm's way.

"It is unfortunate that these birds have chosen the Park to make their home, however their presence is simply incompatible with safety and enjoyment by our residents," the council said.

The gaggle of geese also impacts the water quality in the park's pond so much that the borough has had to treat the water to prevent large algae blooms.

But there are still many in the town that oppose the drastic measure about to be taken. A change.com petition had already garnered more than 2,000 signatures ahead of the weekend.