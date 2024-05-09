Suspect follows woman, throws belt around her neck before sexual assault in Bronx: NYPD

In a disturbing video, a man was seen following a woman in the Bronx, then throwing a belt around her neck before sexually assaulting her, according to police.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on May 1 near East 152nd Street and Third Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood, police said. The man, who has not yet been identified, was seen on video walking behind a 45-year-old woman.

He then took out a belt and tossed it around the woman's neck from behind, according to police, before sexually assaulting the victim while she was unconscious.

No arrests have yet been made. The man's face was covered up, the video shows, but anyone with information that could help lead to an assault is asked to contact police.

An investigation by the Special Victims Unit is ongoing.