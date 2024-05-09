17-year-old girl stabbed to death in Queens; female in custody

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Queens late Wednesday, police say, and another female is in custody in connection with the case.

According to the NYPD, officers were called to the Sunnyside scene near 46th Street and Queens Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They found the teenager stabbed in the neck. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A female was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said. Her relationship to the victim wasn't immediately clear, nor were further details on her identity made available. The victim's name has not been released.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It's not clear what prompted the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.