Transit

Child among 3 dead after Amtrak train from NYC hits pickup truck in upstate New York

The train was on its way from New York City to Niagara Falls

By The Associated Press

A child was among the three victims killed when a passenger train hit a pickup truck, officials said.

The northbound Amtrak train hit a Dodge truck Friday evening in North Tonawanda, New York, a small town along the Niagara River between Niagara Falls and Buffalo, police said.

The victims included a 6-year-old boy, a 66-year-old woman, and a 69-year-old man, North Tonawanda Police Department Captain Daryl Truty said in a statement posted on Saturday. The names of the victims had not been released as of Sunday morning.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

None of the Amtrak crew or its 21 passengers were injured in the crash, Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin said in a statement. The train was on its way from New York City to Niagara Falls when the accident happened.

The pickup was so severely damaged that heavy equipment was required to reach the victims, the North Tonawanda firefighter's union said in a statement. All three victims died at the scene.

Further details, including the location of the vehicle at the time of the crash, were not released.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Local television and print media citing eyewitnesses reported that the pickup had become trapped between railroad gates at a rail crossing. The reports from WIVB and The Buffalo News say there was a disabled vehicle and police vehicles near the crossing before the crash.

News

Music & Musicians 5 hours ago

Sean Combs says behavior is ‘inexcusable' in released 2016 hotel surveillance video

Dominican Republic 6 hours ago

Dominican Republic elections: Where to vote in NY & NJ, what to know about candidates

Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with the North Tonawanda police and mayoral officials.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TransitNew YorkUpstate New York
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us