Man struck and killed by NYPD patrol vehicle on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens: Police

An NYPD patrol vehicle responding to a 911 call struck and killed a man walking on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, according to police

The 23-year-old man was hit around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the southbound side of the expressway at Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill, police said. The NYPD highway unit vehicle was on its way to another incident when it struck the man trying to make his way across lanes.

He was rushed to nearby Jamaica Hospital, but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The man's name has not yet been released.

The officer who was behind the wheel of the department vehicle at the time remained at the scene, but was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Investigators are looking for video to help learn what led to the deadly collision.