Another Staten Island Ferry is up for sale — but this one has a dark past

Nobody tell Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, but another Staten Island Ferry vessel is up for sale.

New York City is auctioning off the decommissioned Andrew J. Barberi Ferry, with the bids starting at $155,000. So far, no bids have actually been placed for it.

The ferry was removed from regular service in 2023 ahead of the 20-year anniversary of a deadly crash it was involved in back in 2003. The vessel crashed full-speed into a concrete maintenance pier at the at the St. George Terminal. Eleven people died as a result of the crash and 70 were hurt, some critically, according to an National Transportation Safety Board report.

The auction ends May 27.

Back in 2022, "Saturday Night Live" stars Jost and Davidson -- both raised on Staten Island -- bought the retired JFK Ferryboat for almost $300,000. They have plans to turn it into an entertainment venue.

