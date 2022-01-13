Good Samaritan Attacked in Midtown After Giving Coat to Stranger, Wild Video Shows

A good Samaritan who took off his own coat to put it on a man sleeping on a midtown Manhattan sidewalk was viciously attacked for his effort, thrown to the ground, punched and robbed by the very man he was trying to help, police say.

Video provided by a senior NYPD official shows the good Samaritan approach the stranger, who is sleeping on the sidewalk, tucked in a building corner on Fifth Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He is holding his coat off and goes to put it on the man, who was sleeping outside as temperatures struggled to get out of the 20s. That's when the sleeping man jumped up, threw the victim to the ground and grabbed his wallet from his pocket.

The victim tried to take his wallet back and got punched in the face multiple times. The suspect then ran off.

Police later arrested him on charges of robbery, grand larceny, assault, menacing, criminal possession of stolen property and other offenses. They identified the man as 25-year-old Xavier Israel of Ohio. It's not clear if he's homeless or just far from home, they said, but he has two prior arrests from earlier this month.

One of the cases involved an assault near Central Park on Jan. 2. The other involved an assault six days later on the Upper East Side. It wasn't immediately clear if Israel had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

He is expected to be arraigned later Thursday. The victim is expected to be OK.