Expect another morning freeze on Thursday

Waking up on Wednesday was a welcome change.

Early morning temperatures were 5-15 degrees warmer than Monday and Tuesday; frost and freezing were not concerns. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said for Thursday morning. So don’t put that warmer coat in storage just yet, you’ll need it again before week’s end.

Temperatures have been modestly improving day by day, but a cold front late Wednesday afternoon will usher back in the cold air, dropping temperatures once again.

A Freeze Watch goes into effect overnight Wednesday into Thursday for portions of northeast New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut. This is where temperatures will fall to freezing or near freezing levels.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

So if you got a head start on your backyard garden this weekend, freezing temperatures will pose a threat to your seasonal vegetation. Stay vigilant and take steps to prevent frost from killing your plants, particularly the “tender vegetation”.

Fruits, beans, and annuals are primarily categorized as “tender vegetation”. You’ll want to prioritize bringing those plants inside or making sure they are covered. And if you’re ever unsure as to what exactly qualifies as “tender”, it is always best to err on the side of caution and cover everything.

Temperatures see considerable improvement heading into next week. Overnight lows go from the 40s up to 60 by Monday morning. So don’t expect to see any freeze or frost alerts beyond this week; you just need to get through the next two days.