‘Don't shoot!': Mom pleads with NYPD before cops kill 19-year-old son, body cameras show

Police officers repeatedly fired their guns at a New York City man who had called 911 during a mental health crisis as his mother and younger brother begged officers not to shoot, bodycam video released Friday shows.

Win Rozario's family called on the officers to be fired and charged with murder after the footage of the killing was made public by the state's attorney general.

“The video that was released makes it clear that Win should be alive but the police came and murdered him in our kitchen without any care for him or us,” said a statement from Rozario’s mother, brother and father. “The police created a crisis and killed him in cold blood.”

Attorney General Letitia James released footage from body cameras worn by Officers Salvatore Alongi and Matthew Cianfrocco as part of an investigation into the March 27 slaying in the family's home in Queens. The attorney general is required by law to review any fatal encounter with law enforcement.

Police commanders at the time said the officers had no choice but to shoot Rozario when he came at them with a pair of scissors.

The scene depicted in two body camera videos is more complicated.

Police arrived at the family's Queens home shortly before 2 p.m. and were greeted at the door by Rozario's 17-year-old brother, who said his sibling was “having an episode” and didn't know what he was doing.

The officers entered the house. Rozario, standing in the kitchen, grabbed a pair of scissors from a drawer then took a few quick steps toward the officers, prompting one to fire a Taser. Rozario's mother held onto him protectively, then wrestled the scissors away.

The officers shouted at the mother to let go of him, using a profanity as they ordered her to get out of their way.

“Don't shoot,” the mother, Notan Ava Costa, told officers after she set the scissors on a chair and stepped aside.

The situation quickly escalated as officers fired their Tasers again, and Rozario picked up the scissors and walks toward them. One officer then fired a handgun. It was unclear whether Rozario was hit. His mother rushed to him, followed by her younger son, who tried to pull her away.

“Please do not shoot my mom!” Rozario's brother cried.

“Get her out of the way!” police shouted. Rozario's mother and brother fell to the floor.

With the brother still holding onto his mother, Rozario, scissors in hand, appeared to take a step toward police and was shot. He stopped advancing. Three more shots were heard, each about a second apart, as Rozario flinched and staggered, his arms at his side but still holding the scissors. Eventually he fell forward to the floor.

“Don't shoot! Don't shoot!” his mother cried.

The NYPD said in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation. The officers were placed on modified assignment, meaning they are not carrying a firearm, the statement said.

Chief of Patrol John Chell defended the officers' actions, saying during a news conference on the day of the shooting that "this case was chaotic, fast-moving, and they had to defend themselves.” He said both officers had deployed their Tasers but did not say whether they both fired their guns.

Rozario's family, in their statement, said “It’s been over a month since we lost Win and our hearts are broken. We feel his absence every day."