Search for gunman after shooting at Times Square store sparks midtown chaos: Police

A tourist was shot in the leg after a suspect tried shoplifting at a Times Square store, according to a law enforcement source, leaving a large swath of midtown streets closed for hours as the search for the gunman was underway.

The incident began just after 7 p.m. at a store near Broadway and West 41st Street, a police official told NBC New York. Three individuals were inside a store, reported to be JD Sports on Broadway, according to the FDNY, when one person with a shopping bag was believed to have been shoplifting.

A loss prevention officer went up to the three and asked for a receipt, a law enforcement source said. The other two individuals left the store while the security officer took the bag from the third. As the guard was talking with him, the third person took a few steps, pulled out a gun and fired, police sources said.

The bullets missed the security officer, but struck a tourist in the leg above the knee, the source told News 4. The victim, a woman shopping at the store, was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she was expected to recover.

Police arrived shortly after and the suspects took off, running north on Sixth Avenue dropping the clothes along the way, on 48th Street and 51st Street.

Law enforcement sources said a 15-year-old was being questioned as a person of interest, but no arrests had yet been made. It was not clear exactly what role that individual in custody played in the incident, but it was not believed he was the one who fired the shot, police sources said.

Two images of the suspected shoplifter and gunman were released by the NYPD, who was still on the run.

NBC New York The suspect seen in the white jacket is who police are searching for in connection to an alleged midtown shooting stemming from a shoplifting at a Times Square store

Police are also trying to determine whether any shots were fired at police as the suspects fled. No injuries to the officers were reported.

A large swath of midtown streets were closed for hours as a result, with police telling people to avoid the area between 47th and 51st street along 6th Avenue for much of Thursday evening. Sixth Avenue did not reopen until after 10 p.m. The department also said a police presence could be expected in Times Square, and traffic delays were likely.

Due to a police investigation avoid the area surrounding 47th street to 51st Street on 6th Avenue and 42nd and Broadway in Manhattan. Expect a police presence in Times Square and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/t0OuGi1F7y — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2024

An investigation is ongoing.