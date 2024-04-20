Police kill man in Queens allegedly holding woman at knifepoint

Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning in Queens who was allegedly holding a woman at knifepoint and refusing commands to drop the weapon.

The incident appeared to unfold around 4 a.m. in Corona, near 103rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue, when a pair of officers out on patrol heard a commotion.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said the cops heard the screams of a woman and observed a 65-year-old man armed with a knife. They approached the fight and engaged, giving the man orders to drop a small knife in his possession.

Below is a photo of the knife recovered at today's incident in Queens. https://t.co/L5USMmW5Gi pic.twitter.com/U05Fg2DtGs — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 20, 2024

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"The male doesn't listen, the officers use the taser," Maddrey explained at a press conference. "The taser does not work. The officer gives further commands and then discharge their weapons, which stops the male."

The officers struck the man several times. He was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, but his injuries ultimately proved fatal and he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the woman was not physically harmed during the exchange. The extent of the relationship between her and the knife-wielding man was not immediately known, Maddrey said.