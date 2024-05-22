severe weather

Damaging hail, 60 mph winds likely as NYC severe weather risk rises Thursday

As temperatures ramp up this spring, so does severe weather season here in the tri-state area.  Our next opportunity for severe storms comes as we head into Thursday.

By Eric Braate

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An approaching cold front is expected to spark powerful storms in the New York City area as early as midday Thursday, with the threat lasting through the afternoon. 

Storm intensity will be enhanced by the approaching front and the unusually warm temperatures, which will help to destabilize the atmosphere.

Hour-by-hour outlook

Breaking down potential hazards

The greatest threat for severe weather will be in New England, the Hudson Valley, Metro New York City and New Jersey. Storms should dissipate somewhat as they move east over Long Island later in the day, thanks to cooler temperatures from the Atlantic breeze.

As far as impacts, the greatest threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and medium-sized hail. Flooding is not likely, since storms will be moving at a decent clip and no one spot is expected to see significant rainfall over a prolonged period of time.

However, do anticipate ponding on roadways, reduced visibility and generally poor driving conditions if you get caught in a storm.   

Tornadoes can never be ruled out, although they are not likely Thursday.

tornado threat

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

This article tagged under:

severe weatherweatherClimate changenyc weather
