Summer heat has arrived. Here's where you can stay cool in NYC

The official start of summer may still be a few days away, but we're already feeling the summer heat.

New Yorkers know that summer not only means rising temperatures and stifling humidity, but regular storm threats. Friday's projected storm is no different.

Storm Team 4 says the second half of June is projected to be a scorcher.

Regardless of what's in the forecast, 2024 already ranks third as the warmest year-to-date. And there are no signs we’ll be dropping in rank any time soon. In fact, we could jump to first before the month is out.

So for the many New Yorkers who don't have central air conditioning or any sort of A/C units in their homes, what are the options for them to keep cool during the dangerous heat?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The city has opened more than 500 cooling centers that it employs during particularly hot days when a heat advisory is issued. The centers are open to the public and are located in libraries, older adult centers and more.

For a map and full list of cooling centers throughout the five boroughs, click here. Residents can also call 311 for more information on cooling centers closest to them.

If cooling centers aren't your thing, the city's public pools are a safe bet. Those are scheduled to open to the public on June 27.

There is also a long list of other cooling features available through the NYC Parks Department. Those include spray features and splash pads that provide summer fun for children, and are open whenever temperatures top 80 degrees.

For a map of available spray features and outdoor pools, click here.

For more information on what pools are open, what items to bring and not bring, and other rules, click here.

As temperatures soar during what looks to be the first heat wave of 2023, Storm Team 4's Dave Price breaks down how to identify heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

There are also 14 miles of beaches in New York City, according to the Parks Department, which this year will be open until Sept. 8. Swimming is allowed when lifeguards are on duty, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

For a list of the free NYC beaches open to the public, click here.

Of course, there is also the time-honored NYC tradition of using fire hydrants to keep cool — but city residents are not allowed to open a hydrant on their own. Instead, they can request a spray cap be added to a hydrant by a local firehouse.

Those looking to get a hydrant cap must provide contact information to the city's Department of Environmental Protection. Those interested must be over 18, and can go to a firehouse, show ID, and fill out a form. For more information, click here.

The mayor also encouraged people looking to stay indoors to take advantage of the many places throughout the city that provide air conditioning on a regular basis regardless of the conditions outside.

For more information on how to keep pets cool and safe during a heat wave, click here.

For more information on what the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion are, click here.