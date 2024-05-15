What gives? 82% of last 11 weekends brought rain to Central Park

If it feels like we’ve been dealing with rain every single weekend this spring, we nearly have. Out of the last 11 weekends, nine of them brought measurable rainfall to Central Park.

And this soggy spring pattern might be giving you déjà vu. Spring 2023 was full of wet weekends as well, with 10 out of 13 (77%) producing measurable rainfall.

Looking at individual days, Saturday was far and away the “wettest” day of the 2023 spring season, with Sunday coming in at a distant second. Not only were we seeing a large proportion of wet weekends, but the workweek skewed dry.

In fact, though Saturday and Sunday account for just over one quarter of a week, nearly 80% of the rain last spring came on the weekend.

In contrast, the distribution of rainfall among the days of the week has been more egalitarian this spring, though still not perfect. Just over 50% of the season’s rain total has come on either a Saturday or Sunday.

This season still is not over. As it stands right now, we are more than 2.5 inches behind 2023 when it comes to weekend rainfall, but already over an inch ahead of an average spring.

Despite periodic deluges we faced on weekends, 2023 ended its spring season falling just shy of average rainfall totals. This year, on the other hand, has already outpaced the seasonal average and we still have two weeks left to add to our bucket.

Spring 2024 has been arguably less cruel than last spring, but it likely feels just as irksome.

The season is producing more rainfall, impacting more days, and the fatigue is there. So go ahead and treat yourself to that raincoat you’ve been eyeing. If the trend continues, you’ll get good use out of it. Here's the 5-day forecast.