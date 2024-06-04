Air quality alert issued for NYC, Hudson Valley: what to know

New York's State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality health advisory for New York City and the lower Hudson Valley Tuesday, meaning it may not be safe for people with some conditions to be outside long.

An air quality health advisory is issued to alert vulnerable groups to take necessary precautions when ozone and/or fine particle levels are expected to exceed a certain threshold.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory problems, like asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, according to the state.

DEC also suggests more breaks. It advises people to watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath and to follow the action plan they've pre-determined with their providers.

DEC and @HealthNYGov have issued an #AirQuality Health Advisory for Ozone today, June 4th, for New York City and the lower Hudson Valley.



➡️ Air quality forecast: https://t.co/RXjWGiajgk



☎️ Air Quality Hotline: 1-800-535-1345 pic.twitter.com/BPtfrb50Og — New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation (@NYSDEC) June 4, 2024

Tuesday is expected to stay sunny and warm, though it won't be nearly as warm as it was Monday, when temperatures stretched near 90 degrees.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

We've got rain chances for Wednesday overnight into Thursday -- and scattered showers possible for the weekend.