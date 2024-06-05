Storm Team 4

Strong storms eye NYC area overnight; flooding possible

Once the showers are gone, skies clear and humidity drops. This sets us up for a gorgeous Friday and a comfortable start to the weekend, where we’ll stay (mostly) dry

By Lauren Maroney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a warm and summery start this week, showers and storms are back in the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday.

No severe weather is expected.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

We stay rain-free through most of Wednesday. An isolated shower could come through during the evening commute, but most will be dry until the late-night hours.

The heaviest rain falls overnight into early Thursday, sticking around for the morning commute.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

These showers will bring with them lightning and localized downpours, but we are not expecting any severe storms with this system. Be on guard for ponding on roadways and minor nuisance flooding in low-lying areas.

And budget a little extra time for the morning drive.

Most of the rain clears our area by late Thursday morning. We’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening, but nothing widespread.

In total, less than 1 inch of rain will come from this event for most of us. Isolated areas could get between 1 and 2 inches. Check the latest radar and interactive weather maps here.

Once the showers are gone, skies clear and humidity drops. This sets us up for a gorgeous Friday and a comfortable start to the weekend, where we’ll stay (mostly) dry.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4nyc weather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us