Strong storms eye NYC area overnight; flooding possible

After a warm and summery start this week, showers and storms are back in the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday.

No severe weather is expected.

We stay rain-free through most of Wednesday. An isolated shower could come through during the evening commute, but most will be dry until the late-night hours.

The heaviest rain falls overnight into early Thursday, sticking around for the morning commute.

These showers will bring with them lightning and localized downpours, but we are not expecting any severe storms with this system. Be on guard for ponding on roadways and minor nuisance flooding in low-lying areas.

And budget a little extra time for the morning drive.

Most of the rain clears our area by late Thursday morning. We’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening, but nothing widespread.

In total, less than 1 inch of rain will come from this event for most of us. Isolated areas could get between 1 and 2 inches. Check the latest radar and interactive weather maps here.

Once the showers are gone, skies clear and humidity drops. This sets us up for a gorgeous Friday and a comfortable start to the weekend, where we’ll stay (mostly) dry.